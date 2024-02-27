AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMFC remained flat at $19.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. AMB Financial has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

