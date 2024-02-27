AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
AMB Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMFC remained flat at $19.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. AMB Financial has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.
AMB Financial Company Profile
