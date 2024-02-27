Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.54

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 234055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

