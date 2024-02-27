American Equity Investment Life (AEL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: AEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2024 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

