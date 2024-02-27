American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.