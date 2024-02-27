AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $91.63 Average PT from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

