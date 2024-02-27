AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $91.63 Average PT from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:AMN opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMN Healthcare Services
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.