Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Down 6.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 697,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,278,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.