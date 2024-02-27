Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,383 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

