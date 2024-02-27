Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 93,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol stock opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $108.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

