Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

