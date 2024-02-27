Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 170,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 297,869 shares.The stock last traded at $34.54 and had previously closed at $33.54.

The company has a market cap of $777.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

