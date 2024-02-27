Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.24. The company had a trading volume of 511,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,051. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

