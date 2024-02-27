Analysts Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Price Target at $73.44

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of AIG opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

