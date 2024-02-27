Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $18.00

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Morgan Stanley raised R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,368,000 after buying an additional 947,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $105,757,000 after purchasing an additional 229,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

