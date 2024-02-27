Analysts Set Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target at $35.60

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

SPHR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $43.93.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 100,311 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 157,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

