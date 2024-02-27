Analyzing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.25 -$22.77 million ($0.33) -3.42 Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.73 $15.55 million $0.17 89.47

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -8.11% 0.02% 0.01% Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alithya Group and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63

Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Alithya Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

