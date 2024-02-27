AnaptysBio (ANAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $703.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,665 shares of company stock valued at $450,422 in the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANAB

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

