Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Position Decreased by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,247,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612,491 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management makes up approximately 10.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $49,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 0.4 %

AIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 177,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,219. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 88.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.