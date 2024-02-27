Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $332,126,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

