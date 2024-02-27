Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $203.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

