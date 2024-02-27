Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.9% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $203.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77. The company has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.