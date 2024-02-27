ARC Document Solutions (ARC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

ARC opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $116.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

About ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

