ARC Document Solutions (ARC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
ARC opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $116.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.
ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 80.00%.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
