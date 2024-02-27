Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Arch Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $23.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

ARCH opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.25. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,459 shares of company stock worth $2,384,739. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55,980 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

