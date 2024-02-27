Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 5.9 %

ACHR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,430. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

About Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

