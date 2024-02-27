Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Position Reduced by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Up 0.5 %

Arcosa stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.62. 12,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,100. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcosa

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.