Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.64

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 44546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

