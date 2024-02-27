Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 4.6 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $394.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.48. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $11.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.