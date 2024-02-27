argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,723 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.49% of argenx worth $141,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of argenx by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,953 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of argenx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of argenx by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,925,000 after purchasing an additional 449,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.62. 60,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.18. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

