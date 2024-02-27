Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ARKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

