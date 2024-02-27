Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.80.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on ARKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ARKR
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.