ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Rating Reiterated by New Street Research

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at New Street Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 146.20 on Tuesday. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 86.81.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

