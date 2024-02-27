ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 3.6%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 138.80 and last traded at 141.00. Approximately 5,103,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,367,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at 146.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 83.17.

ARM Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 86.81.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at $339,965,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,092,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

