Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Increased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 726,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after buying an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after buying an additional 155,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

