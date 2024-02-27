ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $954.83. 251,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $703.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $959.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

