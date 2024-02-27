Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.98% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 119,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 587,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $83.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.64. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on ATRA

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.