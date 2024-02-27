ATI (NYSE:ATI) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.40

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 95873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

