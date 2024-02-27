Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 491,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 580,017 shares.The stock last traded at $20.51 and had previously closed at $18.33.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

