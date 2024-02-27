Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.56

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 181556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of C$14.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.0899569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.