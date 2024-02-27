Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $473,061.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 135,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,338 shares of company stock valued at $65,976,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $204.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

