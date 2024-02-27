AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.820–0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $459.0 million-$466.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.9 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.57.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $15,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 286,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AtriCure by 366.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 269,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

