AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.18 by $2.71, Briefing.com reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoZone Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,864.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,681.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,607.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,910.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,868.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

