Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,250 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 324% compared to the typical volume of 1,239 put options.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 159,577 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 266,851 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,409,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

AVDL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. 232,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,002. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDL. UBS Group began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

