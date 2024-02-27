Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 137,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 104,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

