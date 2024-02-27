Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Avangrid alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Avangrid

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 59.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 41.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.