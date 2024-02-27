Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR opened at $30.94 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 86.70%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

