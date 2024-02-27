Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,229 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Avantor worth $39,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 543,827 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 380,114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avantor by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Avantor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 235,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

