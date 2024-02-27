Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.40.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAR opened at $107.19 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $244.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.46 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

