Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $176.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.