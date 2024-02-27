AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AXMIN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

AXMIN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXMIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXMIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.