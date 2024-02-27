AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXTI. StockNews.com lowered AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of AXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.71.

Get AXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AXT

AXT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXTI stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth $105,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in AXT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 450,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 866.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.