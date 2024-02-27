AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.25.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. B. Riley raised AXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

AXTI stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

