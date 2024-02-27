Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 231,109 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $73,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.61. 326,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

